DNA: Big revelations in Sanjay Roy's polygraph test

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 01:42 AM IST
The CBI has put in all its efforts to get justice for the junior doctor for whom thousands of students were beaten up by the Bengal police. The Bengal police has left no stone unturned to complicate this case. But the CBI is still conducting polygraph tests to find new angles in this case. The main accused in this case, Sanjay Roy, was also subjected to a polygraph test. Sanjay Roy's polygraph test has revealed some major revelations related to this case.

