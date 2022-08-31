NewsVideos

Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 antigen levels are linked to patient’s outcomes

According to a recent study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the amount of SARS-CoV-2 antigen detected in the blood of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is related to the severity of the illness and other clinical outcomes. Researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a division of the National Institutes of Health, and their collaborators examined levels of SARS-COV-2 antigen in blood samples taken from study participants and evaluated the association of those levels with disease progression after the ACTIV-3 trial of COVID-19 therapeutics in people hospitalized with COVID-19.

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
According to a recent study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the amount of SARS-CoV-2 antigen detected in the blood of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is related to the severity of the illness and other clinical outcomes. Researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a division of the National Institutes of Health, and their collaborators examined levels of SARS-COV-2 antigen in blood samples taken from study participants and evaluated the association of those levels with disease progression after the ACTIV-3 trial of COVID-19 therapeutics in people hospitalized with COVID-19.

All Videos

Deputy SP level officers appointed to investigate Sonali Phogat death case: Goa CM
Deputy SP level officers appointed to investigate Sonali Phogat death case: Goa CM
Himachal Pradesh: CM Thakur presides over ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme in Anni
Himachal Pradesh: CM Thakur presides over ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme in Anni
Green Ganesha: Artists make eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh in Raipur
Green Ganesha: Artists make eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh in Raipur
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel reaches Mayfair resort to meet Jharkhand UPA MLAs
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel reaches Mayfair resort to meet Jharkhand UPA MLAs
Assam: Ganja worth over Rs 4 crore seized from truck
Assam: Ganja worth over Rs 4 crore seized from truck

Trending Videos

Deputy SP level officers appointed to investigate Sonali Phogat death case: Goa CM
Himachal Pradesh: CM Thakur presides over ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme in Anni
Green Ganesha: Artists make eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh in Raipur
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel reaches Mayfair resort to meet Jharkhand UPA MLAs
Assam: Ganja worth over Rs 4 crore seized from truck