Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 antigen levels are linked to patient’s outcomes

According to a recent study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the amount of SARS-CoV-2 antigen detected in the blood of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is related to the severity of the illness and other clinical outcomes. Researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a division of the National Institutes of Health, and their collaborators examined levels of SARS-COV-2 antigen in blood samples taken from study participants and evaluated the association of those levels with disease progression after the ACTIV-3 trial of COVID-19 therapeutics in people hospitalized with COVID-19.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

