Reserve Bank of India approves 2.11-lakh crore surplus bonanza

| Updated: May 23, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

RBI has approved a record surplus transfer of Rs 2.11 lakh crore to the central government for the financial year 2023-24. This will be the highest ever surplus payment from the bank. In the last financial year 2022-23, RBI had transferred a surplus of Rs 87,416 crore to the government. That is, it is Rs 1.23 lakh crore more than last year. This was announced in the 608th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of RBI.