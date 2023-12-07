trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696306
Revanth Reddy took oath as the new chief minister of Telangana

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
Revanth Reddy is taking oath as Chief Minister today after the name of CM was decided by the Congress Party. The swearing in ceremony of the new government is taking place in Telangana today. Besides, names of cabinet ministers in Telangana have also been revealed.
