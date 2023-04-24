NewsVideos
Reward of rupees 1 lakh on Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen

|Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 09:57 AM IST
The search for Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen has picked up but the hands of the police are still empty. Police is not getting the clue of Shaista.

Ashraf had a secret meeting before Umesh Pal murder case
12:51
Ashraf had a secret meeting before Umesh Pal murder case
Police makes special plan to catch Shaista Parveen
7:57
Police makes special plan to catch Shaista Parveen
Wrestlers protests against Wrestling Federation at Jantar Mantar
0:46
Wrestlers protests against Wrestling Federation at Jantar Mantar
Shaista Parveen to file a petition for anticipatory bail in Allahabad High Court
0:40
Shaista Parveen to file a petition for anticipatory bail in Allahabad High Court
2-member judicial commission will investigate the death of Asad Ahmed and Shooter Ghulam
0:31
2-member judicial commission will investigate the death of Asad Ahmed and Shooter Ghulam

