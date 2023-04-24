हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Reward of rupees 1 lakh on Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen
|
Updated:
Apr 24, 2023, 09:57 AM IST
The search for Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen has picked up but the hands of the police are still empty. Police is not getting the clue of Shaista.
×
All Videos
12:51
Ashraf had a secret meeting before Umesh Pal murder case
7:57
Police makes special plan to catch Shaista Parveen
0:46
Wrestlers protests against Wrestling Federation at Jantar Mantar
0:40
Shaista Parveen to file a petition for anticipatory bail in Allahabad High Court
0:31
2-member judicial commission will investigate the death of Asad Ahmed and Shooter Ghulam
Trending Videos
12:51
Ashraf had a secret meeting before Umesh Pal murder case
7:57
Police makes special plan to catch Shaista Parveen
0:46
Wrestlers protests against Wrestling Federation at Jantar Mantar
0:40
Shaista Parveen to file a petition for anticipatory bail in Allahabad High Court
0:31
2-member judicial commission will investigate the death of Asad Ahmed and Shooter Ghulam
Shaista Parveen,shaista parveen news,shaista parveen surrender news,shaista parveen surrender,shooter sabir,shaista parveen fir,guddu muslim news,shaista surrender,sabir shooter,shaista parveen live,guddu muslim,who is shaista parveen,shaista parveen updates,shaista parveen breaking,shaista parveen news updates,shaista parveen arrested news,guddu muslim latest news,guddu muslim umesh pal,shaista parveen arrest news,who is guddu muslim,