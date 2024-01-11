trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708571
Rift increased between Nitish and Bihar Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Preparations for the next Lok Sabha elections are in full swing in the country. On one hand, BJP is busy in making strategy, while on the other hand, no consensus has been reached on the distribution of seats in the alliance. There is news from sources that Nitish Kumar is angry with the seat distribution. Congress has shown a stubborn stand for 10 seats. Nitish is not happy with the split with Congress. As per reports, after Kishanganj, Katihar, Sasaram, Aurangabad, Congress is claiming Supaul, Samastipur, Madhubani, Nawada, Bettiah and Purnia seats.

