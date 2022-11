Rijiju’s scathing attack on Nehru; Says his ‘decisions caused agony to country’

| Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

Launching a scathing attack on India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary on November 14, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju recalling the Kashmir issue and said that some decision taken by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru caused agony to the country.