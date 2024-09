videoDetails

DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 02:30 AM IST

Thousands of people took to the streets of Karachi to mourn the death of Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah leader killed by Israeli forces. Motorbike rallies turned into a massive protest as people surrounded the U.S. Embassy in Karachi. This reflects Pakistan’s long-standing relationship with terrorism, where mourning terrorists is common, but freedom of speech remains limited.