Rinku Singh's fast batting, India's possession of T-20 series

|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Rinku Singh Batting: IND VS IRE Highlights 2023: India defeated Ireland by 33 runs in the second T2-0 match of the series played on Sunday. With this, Team India also captured the 3-match T-20 series. India's young batsman Rinku Singh was chosen as the player of the match.
Army surrounds terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, encounter continues
Army surrounds terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, encounter continues
What is the truth of 'China' on our land? Congress has a habit of doubting the army?
What is the truth of 'China' on our land? Congress has a habit of doubting the army?
Luna-25 crashed before landing on the moon, Chandrayaan-3 on the way to success
Luna-25 crashed before landing on the moon, Chandrayaan-3 on the way to success
German Minister ‘Fascinated’ After Buying Vegetables Using UPI In India
German Minister ‘Fascinated’ After Buying Vegetables Using UPI In India
Garud Commando Force: Why 'Garud Commando' is enemy's time, watch special show
Garud Commando Force: Why 'Garud Commando' is enemy's time, watch special show

