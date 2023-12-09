trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697203
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rishi Sunak some decisions , people of his party rebelled

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is surrounded by his own party on the issue of illegal immigrants and refugees and the reason for this is said to be his being of Indian origin. It is also being claimed that some leaders of his own party are plotting a coup against Sunak.
Follow Us

All Videos

Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: 'Ban corruption'... guaranteed by 2024! | Taal Thok Ke
Play Icon43:45
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: 'Ban corruption'... guaranteed by 2024! | Taal Thok Ke
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: IT raid on Dheeraj Sahu over, more than Rs 300 crore cash recovered
Play Icon1:7
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: IT raid on Dheeraj Sahu over, more than Rs 300 crore cash recovered
Delhi Air Pollution: Who's responsible for Delhi's polluted air?
Play Icon42:28
Delhi Air Pollution: Who's responsible for Delhi's polluted air?
Income Tax Raid Update: 'There are still 8 lockers-10 rooms left to open', says Nishikant Dubey on Dhiraj Sahu
Play Icon2:4
Income Tax Raid Update: 'There are still 8 lockers-10 rooms left to open', says Nishikant Dubey on Dhiraj Sahu
NIA Action on ISIS: NIA raids over 40 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra
Play Icon6:57
NIA Action on ISIS: NIA raids over 40 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra

Trending Videos

Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: 'Ban corruption'... guaranteed by 2024! | Taal Thok Ke
play icon43:45
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: 'Ban corruption'... guaranteed by 2024! | Taal Thok Ke
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: IT raid on Dheeraj Sahu over, more than Rs 300 crore cash recovered
play icon1:7
Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids Update: IT raid on Dheeraj Sahu over, more than Rs 300 crore cash recovered
Delhi Air Pollution: Who's responsible for Delhi's polluted air?
play icon42:28
Delhi Air Pollution: Who's responsible for Delhi's polluted air?
Income Tax Raid Update: 'There are still 8 lockers-10 rooms left to open', says Nishikant Dubey on Dhiraj Sahu
play icon2:4
Income Tax Raid Update: 'There are still 8 lockers-10 rooms left to open', says Nishikant Dubey on Dhiraj Sahu
NIA Action on ISIS: NIA raids over 40 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra
play icon6:57
NIA Action on ISIS: NIA raids over 40 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra
Rishi Sunak,Rwanda,Sunak,Rishi Sunak News,rwanda deportation policy,prime minister rishi sunak,sunak rwanda,Deportation,rwanda plan,rishi sunak rwanda,rishi sunak latest,rishi sunak rwanda plan,rwanda rishi sunak plans,rishi sunak latest news,rwanda deportation,who is rishi sunak,rwanda plan rishi sunak immigrants,rwanda deportation scheme,rwanda deportation flights,rishi sunak prime minister,rishi sunak in problem,rishi sunak sanatan dharma,