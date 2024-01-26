trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714450
RJD calls high level meeting amid Bihar Political Crisis

Sonam|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 10:16 PM IST
Bihar Political Crisis Update: More than 10 Congress MLAs are in touch with BJP and JDU. Tomorrow there are meetings of MLAs of JDU, BJP and RJD in Bihar. Amidst Nitish's game, RJD also called a big meeting.

ASI's Survey Report Says a Large Hindu Temple Existed Under the Gyanvapi Mosque
ASI's Survey Report Says a Large Hindu Temple Existed Under the Gyanvapi Mosque
'Doors are open..' says Sushil Modi on Bihar Political Crisis
'Doors are open..' says Sushil Modi on Bihar Political Crisis
Chirag Paswan action amid Bihar Political Crisis
Chirag Paswan action amid Bihar Political Crisis
Bihar Political Crisis: 'Nitish Kumar won't join NDA' says Akhilesh Yadav
Bihar Political Crisis: 'Nitish Kumar won't join NDA' says Akhilesh Yadav
Will Lalu Prasad Yadav be able to form RJD government?
Will Lalu Prasad Yadav be able to form RJD government?

