RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari controversial speech, what did he say on PM Modi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
National Vice President of Rashtriya Janata Dal Shivanand Tiwari gave a controversial statement. He said that Hindus do not believe in democracy. This society has no faith even on equality.

