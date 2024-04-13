Advertisement
RJD Manifesto 2024: 'Big promises are made during election time...',says Chirag Paswan

|Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tejashwi Yadav has released the manifesto of RJD. For this he held a press conference in the RJD office. This letter has been named Parivartan Patra. Chirag Paswan has given a big statement regarding RJD's manifesto.

