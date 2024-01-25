trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713802
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Road Accident Due To Dense Fog Causes Collision on Purvachal Expressway, One Fatality and Many Injured In Lucknow

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Follow Us
In a sad incident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a road accident occurred on the Purvachal Expressway due to dense fog. A collision involving a container, truck, and bus resulted in one fatality and several injuries.

All Videos

PM Modi interacts with First Time Voters on the occassion of National Voters Day
Play Icon24:40
PM Modi interacts with First Time Voters on the occassion of National Voters Day
Bhartiaya Janata party launches theme song ahead of Lok Sabha Election Campaigning
Play Icon2:9
Bhartiaya Janata party launches theme song ahead of Lok Sabha Election Campaigning
PM Modi makes huge remark on Familism
Play Icon1:14
PM Modi makes huge remark on Familism
Truck and Tempo Accident Crash Head On Collision Kills Dozen In Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon0:44
 Truck and Tempo Accident Crash Head On Collision Kills Dozen In Uttar Pradesh
Thaipusa Festival Enchants Thoothukudi at Kalgakasalamurthy Temple in Kalgakumalai Kudavari
Play Icon0:41
Thaipusa Festival Enchants Thoothukudi at Kalgakasalamurthy Temple in Kalgakumalai Kudavari

Trending Videos

PM Modi interacts with First Time Voters on the occassion of National Voters Day
play icon24:40
PM Modi interacts with First Time Voters on the occassion of National Voters Day
Bhartiaya Janata party launches theme song ahead of Lok Sabha Election Campaigning
play icon2:9
Bhartiaya Janata party launches theme song ahead of Lok Sabha Election Campaigning
PM Modi makes huge remark on Familism
play icon1:14
PM Modi makes huge remark on Familism
Truck and Tempo Accident Crash Head On Collision Kills Dozen In Uttar Pradesh
play icon0:44
Truck and Tempo Accident Crash Head On Collision Kills Dozen In Uttar Pradesh
Thaipusa Festival Enchants Thoothukudi at Kalgakasalamurthy Temple in Kalgakumalai Kudavari
play icon0:41
Thaipusa Festival Enchants Thoothukudi at Kalgakasalamurthy Temple in Kalgakumalai Kudavari