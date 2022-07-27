NewsVideos

Road Accidents: This is how India is losing its young population...

Yes, you read it right, now you can save yourself from a road accident. How? By following the road safety protocols. Watch this video to find out the huge no. of lives India loses every year to road accidents due to multiple causes.

|Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 07:46 PM IST
