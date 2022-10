Roger Federer becomes the 2nd highest scoring player in Laver Cup

| Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

According to the recently released All-Time Points Leaderboard of the Laver Cup, Roger Federer is the second highest-scoring player in the competition. The first one is Jack Sock and the third one is Alexander Zverev. Rafael Nadal is only in the 6th spot.