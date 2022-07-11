Rohit Sharma backs Virat Kohli on being questioned about his form | Zee English News | Sports

India skipper Rohit Sharma has hit back at "experts" who are questioning Virat Kohli's place in the T20 side, saying the star batter's "quality" is beyond doubt and the team management will continue to back him.

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

India skipper Rohit Sharma has hit back at "experts" who are questioning Virat Kohli's place in the T20 side, saying the star batter's "quality" is beyond doubt and the team management will continue to back him.