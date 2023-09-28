trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668106
Roshibina Devi wins silver medal in Wushu

|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 09:16 AM IST
Roshibina Devi Wins Silver Medal in Wushu: Roshibina Devi, resident of Manipur, has won another medal for India in the Asian Games. Let us tell you that India has got silver medal in Wushu after 13 years.
