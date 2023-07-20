trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637927
Rouse Avenue Court to announce decision on Brij Bhushan Singh today

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Brij Bhushan Singh Bail Hearing: Former WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh has been produced in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the allegation of sexual harassment of women wrestlers. The court has reserved judgment in this matter. The verdict will be pronounced at 4 pm.
