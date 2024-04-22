Advertisement
Rouse Avenue Court to hold hearing on Kejriwal today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's heath is being detoriated due to Sugar. Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal had demanded insulin. Along with this, a demand was made to consult a doctor. Rouse Avenue Court to hold hearing on Kejriwal today

