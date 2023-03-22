NewsVideos
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Review: Affordable 650cc Cruiser With American Road Presence

Mar 22, 2023
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the flagship motorcycle for the brand, and it does justify the flagship tag with its styling and road presence. The eternal American cruiser attribute is distinctively present in its motor, which certainly sounds better than other parallel twins available in the market. With a starting price of Rs 3.50 lakh, ex-showroom, it certainly has a big canvas and to paint. Also, there are accessories to ensure it is a seamless fit for every owner. So, should you consider buying one? The video above has the answer.

