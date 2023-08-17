trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649936
RPF Jawan Chetan Singh suspended in Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case

Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Jaipur-Mumbai Train Hadsa: RPF jawan Chetan Singh has been given in the Jaipur-Mumbai Train Shooting case. Chetan has been accused of killing 4 people. The incident took place on July 31 in the running Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra. The accused, constable Chetan Singh (34), allegedly shot dead his senior - RPF assistant sub-inspector Tikaram Meena - and three passengers on the train.

