RS Oppn MPs continue protest on Parliament premises over Manipur issue, suspension of MP Sanjay Singh

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Opposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha continue their sit-in protest on the Parliament premises over the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the current Monsoon session. The MPs, who are protesting near the Gandhi statue, will continue their protest through night.
