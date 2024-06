videoDetails

RSS to hold three day meet in Lucknow from today

| Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 03:34 PM IST

RSS Meeting 2024 Update: A three-day meeting of RSS is going to start from today in Lucknow, UP. Sangh's Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale will also attend this meeting. So the results of Lok Sabha elections can be discussed only there.