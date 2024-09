videoDetails

Ruckus between two communities over religious place in Kannauj

| Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

Big news is coming from Kannauj in UP. Where there is a ruckus over the land outside the church. Both the communities have staked their claim on the land situated between the religious places. Seeing the tense situation in the area, the police is on alert. People have appealed to the police for investigation on the disputed land. Both the parties have accused each other of occupying the land.