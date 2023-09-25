trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666848
Rudraksh, Aishwarya and Divyansh won GOLD in China on Monday

Sep 25, 2023
Asian Games 2023 in China: Asian Games has started in China. India also got its first gold medal today. The team of Rudraksh, Divyansh and Aishwarya won the gold medal in 10 meter air rifle shooting. Till now India has got a total of 10 medals.
