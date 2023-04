videoDetails

Russia enters AI race with ChatGPT contender called GigaChat

| Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

Entering the AI chatbot race, Russia’s Sberbank claims a worthy ChatGPT contender. Known as GigaChat, the Russian alternative to ChatGPT is currently in its initial. What sets GigaChat apart from others is its ability to communicate intelligently in Russian. Russias dominant bank, has in recent years invested heavily in technology.