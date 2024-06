videoDetails

Russia makes continuous attack on Ukraine

| Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 01:08 PM IST

Russia Ukraine War Update Today: On one hand, the war between Russia and Ukraine is not stopping. The month of June has proved to be very dangerous for Ukraine. Just 23 days have passed and Russia has destroyed many cities of Ukraine. The way Western countries have teased Russian President Putin in the last few days. Now Ukraine is facing its consequences.