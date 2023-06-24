NewsVideos
Vladimir Putin said – Army is fighting like a hero, will fight against traitors

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 02:43 PM IST
Russia Military Coup: After the Wagner Group's rebellion in the country, President Vladimir Putin said that the army is fighting like heroes, we will also fight against traitors. Also, the President accused the Wagner Group of cheating. He also appealed to the countrymen to remain united.

