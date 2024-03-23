Advertisement
Russia: Shooting and blast reported at concert hall near Moscow

Mar 23, 2024
Russia Concert Hall Firing Breaking News: A major terrorist attack has taken place in Moscow, the capital of Russia. In this attack, there was a blast after firing, after which the concert hall of the mall caught fire. At least 15 people are reported dead in this attack

