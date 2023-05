videoDetails

Russia-Ukraine War Update: IAEA expresses concern over military activity of Zaporizhzhya atomic plant

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

The IAEA has expressed concern over the military activity of the Zaporizhzhya atomic plant. Russia issued an order to evacuate the area. According to the United Nations, Russia can launch a nuclear attack.