Russia Victory Day 2023: Russia's 78th Vijay Diwas amidst the war!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

Russia is celebrating 78th Vijay Diwas today in the midst of Russia-Ukraine war. During this, Victory Day Parade will be organized in Russia in which the world will see the power of Russia. In this report, know what are the arrangements regarding the Victory Day of Russia.