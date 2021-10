Russian film crew blasts off to shoot first movie scenes in space

A Russian film crew blasted into space today on a mission to make the world's first movie in orbit. Actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko have spent three months training for life onboard the International Space Station. Along with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, they are set to spend 12 days flying above Earth to film scenes for a feature-length production.