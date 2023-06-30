NewsVideos
videoDetails

Russian President Putin admires PM Modi, praises Make in India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 08:54 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised PM Modi's Make in India. Speaking on the sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia, Putin said that PM Modi had launched the Make in India initiative many years back. This has had a very positive impact on the Indian economy.

All Videos

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra from base camp in Jammu
play icon1:44
J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra from base camp in Jammu
“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
play icon1:42
“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
Indian Meteorological Department issues heavy rain warning for these states
play icon0:37
Indian Meteorological Department issues heavy rain warning for these states
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
play icon3:22
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states
play icon11:47
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states

Trending Videos

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra from base camp in Jammu
play icon1:44
J&K: LG Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra from base camp in Jammu
“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
play icon1:42
“CM Yogi is protecting criminals…” alleges Chandra Shekhar Aazad after getting discharged from hospital
Indian Meteorological Department issues heavy rain warning for these states
play icon0:37
Indian Meteorological Department issues heavy rain warning for these states
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
play icon3:22
What did Eric Garcetti say on Indo-US relations, which created panic in the opposition!
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states
play icon11:47
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in many states
india russia relations,india russia relations history,india russia relations upsc,india russia,india russia relation,India Russia ties,India Russia relationship,Indo Russia relations,india russia relations upsc cse,india russia defence relations,india russia relations reaction,india russia relations history in hindi,India,india russia trade relations,india russia relations study iq,new era of india russia relations,international relations,