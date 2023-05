videoDetails

S. Jaishankar and Sergey Lavrov to meet during SCO Summit in Goa

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

Foreign Minister of Russia has reached Goa for SCO Conference 2023. Russian Foreign Minister held bilateral talks with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, after which S. Jaishankar also discussed the border issue with Chinese Foreign Minister