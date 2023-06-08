NewsVideos
S Jaishankar counterattacks Rahul Gandhi's comment on Indian Democracy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
S Jaishankar On Rahul Gandhi: Rahul Gandhi made several controversial remarks about India's democracy during his US tour. On this, India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar retaliated and gave a befitting reply and said, 'It is Rahul's habit to criticize the country outside'

