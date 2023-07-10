trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633628
NewsVideos
videoDetails

S Jaishankar Files Nomination Papers For Upcoming Rajya Sabha Polls From Gujarat`s Gandhinagar

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on July 10 filed his nomination papers in Gujarat's Gandhinagar for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

'We Will Take All The Steps To Make Law And Order Intact In Maharashtra' Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
play icon0:50
'We Will Take All The Steps To Make Law And Order Intact In Maharashtra' Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Bageshwar Baba Exclusive Interview: Bageshwar said – Sanatani Hindu is waking up now. Bageshwar Sarkar
play icon5:13
Bageshwar Baba Exclusive Interview: Bageshwar said – Sanatani Hindu is waking up now. Bageshwar Sarkar
What Went Wrong With Chandrayaan-2 And How Chandrayaan-3 Would Be Different, ISRO Chief Explains
play icon14:30
What Went Wrong With Chandrayaan-2 And How Chandrayaan-3 Would Be Different, ISRO Chief Explains
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson said – Shiv Sena stood with Congress when it came to values.
play icon9:53
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson said – Shiv Sena stood with Congress when it came to values.
'Live Activities' Coming To Instagram for iOS, Will display Upload Progress In Background
play icon1:45
'Live Activities' Coming To Instagram for iOS, Will display Upload Progress In Background
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

'We Will Take All The Steps To Make Law And Order Intact In Maharashtra' Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
play icon0:50
'We Will Take All The Steps To Make Law And Order Intact In Maharashtra' Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Bageshwar Baba Exclusive Interview: Bageshwar said – Sanatani Hindu is waking up now. Bageshwar Sarkar
play icon5:13
Bageshwar Baba Exclusive Interview: Bageshwar said – Sanatani Hindu is waking up now. Bageshwar Sarkar
What Went Wrong With Chandrayaan-2 And How Chandrayaan-3 Would Be Different, ISRO Chief Explains
play icon14:30
What Went Wrong With Chandrayaan-2 And How Chandrayaan-3 Would Be Different, ISRO Chief Explains
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson said – Shiv Sena stood with Congress when it came to values.
play icon9:53
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson said – Shiv Sena stood with Congress when it came to values.
'Live Activities' Coming To Instagram for iOS, Will display Upload Progress In Background
play icon1:45
'Live Activities' Coming To Instagram for iOS, Will display Upload Progress In Background