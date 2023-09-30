trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669176
S Jaishankar gave a strong reply to Canada

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
India canada News: Amidst the ongoing dispute between India and Canada, Foreign Minister Jaishankar has given a big statement. Jaishankar said that threatening diplomats in the name of freedom of expression is not acceptable. He asked, 'We do not need to learn from other people about freedom of expression. Amidst the tension with Canada, Pakistan is not desisting from its activities.
India-Canada Row: Indian Envoy To UK Vikram Doraiswami Stopped From Entering Gurdwara In Scotland
play icon2:14
India-Canada Row: Indian Envoy To UK Vikram Doraiswami Stopped From Entering Gurdwara In Scotland
Historic! US Congress House Session Opened With Sikh Prayers For The First Time
play icon3:28
Historic! US Congress House Session Opened With Sikh Prayers For The First Time
Asian Games 2023: Mixed Doubles Team Rohan Bopanna, Rutuja Bhosale Wins Asian Games Gold Medal
play icon1:51
Asian Games 2023: Mixed Doubles Team Rohan Bopanna, Rutuja Bhosale Wins Asian Games Gold Medal
Asian Games 2023: India won 10th gold medal, Indian men's team won medal in squash
play icon1:37
Asian Games 2023: India won 10th gold medal, Indian men's team won medal in squash
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: PM Modi said in Bilaspur, BJP understood the potential of the people here
play icon2:10
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: PM Modi said in Bilaspur, BJP understood the potential of the people here

