S Jaishankar holds press conference after SCO Meeting

| Updated: May 06, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

Tuesday was the second day of the SCO meeting in Goa. During this, India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar gave a direct message to Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Singh Bhutto telling the truth. Jaishankar held a press conference after the SCO meeting. In this press conference, S. Jaishankar gave a forceful reply by keeping India's side on the issue ranging from Pakistan to China.