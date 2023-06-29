NewsVideos
S Jaishankar makes blunt remark to Canada over Khalistani issue, 'Country's security will be answered if hurt'

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 08:34 AM IST
S Jaishankar On Khalistani Issue: On the Khalistani issue, India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar bluntly told Canada and said, 'If you hurt the security of the country, you will get the answer'. So Jaishankar's big statement has also come regarding relations with Pakistan. He said that 'talks can be possible only when the trend of cross-border terrorism stops'.

