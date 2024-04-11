Advertisement
S Jaishankar makes stern remark on Terrorism

Apr 11, 2024
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is campaigning vigorously for party these days. Although, he is not holding rallies but during the meetings he is spreading information about ten years of BJP Regime. Further, S Jaishankar launched scathing attack on terrorism during the same.

