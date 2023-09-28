trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668083
S Jaishankar reaches Washington DC amid India- Canda Tensions

|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 07:50 AM IST
S Jaishankar Reaches Washington DC: India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar reached America's capital Washington DC amid India Canada dispute. During this time he met Antony Blinken.
