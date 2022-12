S. Jaishankar schools European Union on Oil and Gas imports in front of German Foreign minister

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

India on Monday stoutly defended its import of crude oil from Russia amid the Ukraine conflict with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserting that New Delhi's procurement was just one-sixth of the European purchase in the last nine months, in comments that came as a G7 price cap on Russian crude at $60 a barrel came into effect.