S Jaishankar strict reply to China-Pakistan, 'respect for sovereignty is necessary'

|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 07:46 AM IST
Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is addressing the United Nations General Assembly amid the Canada-India dispute. Where he told the world how the world should reduce conflict amid Canada tension. Along with this, he bluntly addressed China and Pakistan and said, 'respect for sovereignty is necessary'
