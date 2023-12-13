trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698532
'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Is More Than Slogan; It Is Also Reality: CM Yogi Adityanath

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
At the virtual interaction with beneficiaries under ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 12 said that the ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is not just a slogan but also the reality.

