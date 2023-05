videoDetails

Sachin Pilot holds Padayatra for second day in Jaipur, attacks Ashok Gehlot

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

The infighting continues in the politics of Rajasthan. Due to this, Sachin Pilot is doing a 5-day padyatra. Today is the second day of this struggle journey. During the yatra, Sachin Pilot made a big attack on Ashok Gehlot and said, 'There should be a transparent inquiry into corruption'.