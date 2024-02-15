trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721708
Sachin Tendulkar and Family Explore the Beauty of Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
A day following Valentine's Day, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, explored the majestic Taj Mahal in Agra. Amidst heightened security, they enjoyed the iconic monument, drawing a crowd of admirers. Seated on the Diana Bench, Sachin and Anjali captured special moments during their visit to the symbol of love.

