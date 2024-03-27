Advertisement
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Discharged From Hospital After Brain Surgery

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has been discharged from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi following emergency brain surgery. He was admitted after experiencing severe headaches and underwent the surgery on March 17. His recovery has been closely followed by well-wishers and supporters

