Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Charge Sheet prepared against wrestler Sushil Kumar

On the night of May 4, a wrestler was lynched at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium and the allegation of murder was leveled against Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and his associates. Due to this allegation, Sushil Kumar is lodged in Delhi jail. After 3 months of the death of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, now Delhi Police is going to file a charge sheet in this case.