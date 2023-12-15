trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699357
Sagar Sharma Diary: Accused resident of Latur had bought smoke crackers

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
Sagar Sharma Diary: New revelations are being made during the interrogation of the accused in the Parliament security lapse case. It is being told that Amol Shinde of Latur had provided the use of smoke crackers inside and outside the Parliament. Police sources said that Amol Shinde had purchased 4 smoke chambers from Mumbai by paying Rs 1200.

